Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer has viewers glued to their television screens with its intriguing storyline, captivating the audience's hearts. The love triangle between Savi, Reeva, and Ishaan has received a thumbs-up from fans. In the upcoming episodes, Reeva leaves the Bhosle house even after Ishaan's repeated request to stay. Savi, in order to ensure that Ishaan and his family do not get into trouble because of her, quits her job. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Manasi Salvi reveals the best quality about Shakti Arora aka Ishaan; says, 'It's a different bond with him'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan slams Savi for forcing Reeva to leave the Bhosle house; it's The End of Ishvi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Ishaan and Akka saheb request Reeva to not leave the house. Reeva then asks Ishaan what right she has to stay in the Bhosle house. She points out that although he and Savi married due to certain circumstances, for society, he is Savi's husband, and she doesn't hold any place or right in the Bhosle house. She requests Ishaan to not stop her and let her go to her parents' house. Reeva finally leaves the Bhosle house, leaving Ishaan teary-eyed. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora shares a heartwarming post for on-screen mother Manasi Salvi as she bids adieu to the show

Trending Now

Savi once again tries to explain to Ishaan that she indeed had an argument with Reeva, but her intention was not to hurt her. However, Ishaan refuses to believe her and states that as long as she is in the Bhosle house, she has to follow the rules and regulations of his house. Savi then informs Ishaan that she will act the way he wants. Savi states that she has already left her job so that no further inconvenience is caused. She also tells Ishaan that he doesn't need to pay Harini's hospital fees, as it will be taken care of by an NGO.

Savi apologises to Reeva

Reeva returns to her parents' house and informs them that she will now not go back to the Bhosle house and will stay with them forever. However, she also informs them that forgetting Ishaan won't be easy, and she doesn't know when she would be able to do it. The next morning, while everyone is at the breakfast table, Savi goes missing. It is later revealed that Savi has gone to Reeva's house to make her understand that her intention was not to hurt her.

Ishaan reaches Reeva's house and tells Savi to come with him. As Ishaan is giving an earful to Savi, she stops him. Savi states that she can't be blamed for everything and how Ishaan should stop treating her like a punching bag.