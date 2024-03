Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently headlined by Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. As the show took a leap, Bhavika became Savi. She is Sai and Virat's daughter. Shakti Arora plays Ishaan, a new character in the show. Though fans were quite upset with Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt (Sai and Virat) exiting the show, the new leads are managing to get audiences hooked to the show. In the show, Savi and Ishaan are married. However, the wedding is not a happy one as such as they are not living as husband and wife. Ishaan was supposed to marry Reeva but due to circumstances, he married Savi. Somehow, Savi and Ishaan have managed to become friends. Also Read - Before Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon was supposed to be a part of THIS TV serial; 'Things changed last minute'

To get all entertaining TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayesha Singh talks about playing Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin again for Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Aasha; calls it nostalgic experience

In a recent episode, we see that Savi helps Ishaan and saves him from a major embarrassment. He is the head of the college and is found in girls washroom. It so happens that Ishaan is quite impressed with how Savi exposes the fee scam. Students complain that they have paid the fees but have not received receipts. Savi and others students protest and expose the truth. We then see Ishaan following Savi. He says he wants to talk but she interrupts saying that she knows he wants to thank her. Before he could say anything, she heads in ladies washroom and Ishaan follows her. A lot of students gather outside to see what is happening. Ishaan then feels embarrassed and is worried that it will lead a scandal. However, Savi will come to his rescue. To the students as well as the trustees outside the washroom, Savi will say that it was her who called Ishaan inside, thus saving him all the trouble. He will be thankful. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan, Ruhi's moments make netizens cringe; bring in Neil Bhatt's Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Here's a look at top Hindi TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ishaan and Savi growing close. We shall see Ishaan putting mehendi on Savi's hand and there we'll see sparks flying.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the highest TRP raking shows. It is majorly among the top five along with Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and others.