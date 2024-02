Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been witnessing high-voltage drama in their current storyline and plot. The show has a lot of surprises for its viewers in store. The show has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now and makers want their fans to be hooked to the screens. Well, the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is about Reeva getting ready for the reception party and the guest misunderstands her as Ishaan's bride and gifts her. Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke weds Titeeksha Tawde; Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh shower love

On the other hand, Savi takes up a waitress job in the cafe to earn money for her college fees. She will try to inform Ishaan and his family about the same. But, fails at every attempt due to various reasons. A video of Savi goes viral on social media, wherein she is seen serving her customers. The Bhosale family is shocked to see Savi working as a waitress and cannot believe their eyes. They get shell-shocked as they can never imagine Savi doing this huge blunder behind their back.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yashwant Rao will be ashamed of Savi as he does not want to project the poor and homeless side of Savi in front of the entire world.

Swati confronts Yashwant with evidence of Savi working as a waitress at the cafe. But, he denies the claims. But, Savi agrees to be doing a job at the cafe. Yashwant will be seen introducing Savi as Ishaan's wife in front of the guests and will ask the two to cut the cake. Ishaan refuses to do so without Surekha. Savi also agrees with the same.