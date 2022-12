Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows and most discussed TV shows online. It stars Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has an ensemble cast which has been ruling hearts for years now. The show has been in the TOP 5 on the TRP charts ever since it began airing on TV. Having been shooting for more than two years, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast members have become like a family. Recently, in an interview, Ayesha Singh aka Sai was asked about her bond with her costars and here's what she has to say... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lovebirds Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma dish out boss man and boss lady vibes at the ITA Awards 2022 [View Pics]

Ayesha Singh opens up on her bond with costars

Ayesha Singh often keeps trending in TV News and Entertainment news. She has become a household name after starring as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In an interview with ETimes, Ayesha Singh was asked about her bond with her costars. She shared that she shares a great rapport with all her co-stars. Currently, she is very close with Aria Sakaria who plays her on-screen daughter, Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. "She's very close to my heart," Ayesha gushed. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat, Sai and Pakhi's bus accident scene leaves netizens rolling with laughter; fans say, 'Bus wahan latki kaise'

Talking about her other co-stars, Ayesha Singh said that she is great friends with Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani Kaku, the strict and orthodox matriarch of Chavan Nivas. Ayesha is close with Yogendra Vikram Singh who played Samrat on the show. She also shares a great bond with Tanvi Thakkar and Mitali Nag aka Shivani Bua and Devi Tai. Adding, Ayesha said, "Otherwise I have a decent rapport with everyone on the sets." Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Tina Datta eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating and more

Upcoming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat, Sai, Pakhi and others getting into a bus accident. Sai and Pakhi are at the two ends, hanging by the door of the bus while the bus is on a cliff. Virat is torn between whom to save. The promo has been going viral for some time now.