Ayesha Singh plays Sai Joshi in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is one of the TOP TV shows in the country and fans absolutely love watching Ayesha Singh in it. Ayesha has made her lead debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which also stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in key roles. And now, after about three years, Ayesha Singh has earned her first-ever award. Ayesha was honoured at the Aspiring She Magazine Awards recently. Her fans are over cloud nine as their favourite star has got her due recognition finally.

Ayesha Singh pens a heartfelt note on receiving her first award

Ayesha Singh never fails to thank her well-wishers which consists of family, fans and friends. Time and again, whenever Ayesha has gotten a chance, she has showered them all with love. And that's what Ayesha Singh did when she picked up the trophy at the Aspiring She Magazine Awards last night. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress turned up boss lady-like in a white blazer and white blazer. She dished out total badass boss-lady vibes in her outfit.

Talking about Ayesha Singh's heartfelt note, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty thanked her family, her fans and her friends. She thanked her family for making her the person she is today, her fans for their unconditional love and warmth and her friends for bearing with her when she needed them or when she couldn't connect with them. Ayesha Singh winning an award has become a huge trend in Entertainment News.

Check Ayesha Singh's heartfelt post after winning her first award here:

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over Ayesha Singh's fashionable look. They are super happy that their Sai Joshi has finally won her first-ever award and it is extra special since it's about women's empowerment. Ayesha's character Sai is all about empowering women.

Meanwhile, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ayesha Singh is winning hearts for her acting chops and her style game.