Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a huge fanbase online and offline. It is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country with Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Neil Bhatt as Virat and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. The love triangle began in 2020 and has been ruling hearts ever since occasionally also topping the TRP charts. Ayesha Singh has made her lead debut on TV with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has been playing Sai Joshi brilliantly. It would not be wrong to say that Ayesha Singh has stardom of her own now. Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actress reacted to the excessive criticisms.

Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opens up on criticisms

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one such TV show that has been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News section every single day. And now, the lead actress Ayesha Singh has made it to the news for her statement on the criticisms and negative comments. Ayesha said that she has always been open to creative criticisms of the show and performances. Ayesha says that they all are working for the audience only and that sometimes, they don't know the long story arc behind the tracks that are introduced. The actress says that she takes criticisms constructively and in her stride as she feels they are guiding her.

Ayesha Singh REACTS to negative comments

Popular actress Ayesha says that there are people who are harsh on others. A lot of cast members such as Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Bharti Patil, and others get hate for their characters. Ayesha says that she cannot do anything other than request them to not be so harsh and try to explain their feelings in a more polite manner. Ayesha Singh also says that she has seen a lot of people change. But for those, who don't listen or change, Ayesha told ETimes, "There are also people who don't listen and I feel in such cases ignorance is a bliss because they are doing it for timepass." Ayesha adds that she will not move ahead in life if she keeps all the hate and negative comments to her heart and ponder on them.