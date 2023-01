And with that, we are now in the third week of January 2023. The New Year has been three weeks old and the flow of entertainment on social media is immense. The way our TV celebs share pictures and reel online, it's has been fun. Well, guess who kept us hooked to Instagram this week? A lot of celebs including Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame to Jannat Zubair, Shweta Tiwari and more are on the list. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt's latest pics with Siddhartha Vankar make netizens wonder if they are leaving the show

Shweta Tiwari

Oh boy, Shweta Tiwari alongside Vikaas Kalantri and Payal Soni took the 1 take challenge and danced to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from Pathaan movie. They look so cool! Pathaan is trending big-time in Entertainment News.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt make for one of the most adorable couples and it is because of how goofy they are in real life! And recently, the duo posted a reel video on Rang De Basanti song Masti Ki Paathshala.

Nakuul Mehta

This one is extra special because it consists of all the adorable father-son moments that Nakuul Mehta has shared with his son, Sufi. Jankee Parekh shared the video on the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain2 star’s birthday recently.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai has been sharing some uber-glam photoshoots online. And one of which we loved was the one below. She looks like Tinkerbell in it. Maybe it’s because of the hairdo.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa is the TRP topper TV show which stars an ensemble cast that has become a family. And Rupali Ganguly often shares BTS from the show. Here’s one where Anupamaa, Baa and Dimpy were seen grooving to Patli Kamariya. Also, do not miss out on the AD who’s pushing the trolley.

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Aria Sakaria and Ayesha Singh shared a reel together in which they were seen hugging and kissing each other. The duo plays mother and daughter on screen with Ayesha as Sai and Aria playing Savi.

Gauahar Khan

Just the other day, mom-to-be, Gauahar Khan shared a pretty reel of herself and Zaid Darbar with the most soothing melodies, the title track of Pakistani TV serial Mere Humsafar. Check out Gauahar’s video here:

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair is one of the cutest stars in the TV industry. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. Jannat is quite social media savvy. She loves sharing pictures and this once, she shared a funny post. Check it out here:

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya is one of the few celebs whose Instagram posts we always look forward to. She is the goofiest and shares the funniest reels with her husband, Rahul Nagal. And that is what she did this week. Just one post in which she revealed that husbands should not hit smashes with wifey.

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week!