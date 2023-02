It’s Sunday and we are here with a list of celebs who won hearts and hooked us on to the social media app with their interesting dramatic, stylish posts. As y’all know, the TV industry is quite huge and keeping a check on every star is a little different, also everyone has their unique style of content they share online. Today, we have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi and more in the TV Instagrammers section of the week. Let’s check out their interesting Instagram posts. Also Read - Kamal Haasan fans slam Bigg Boss Tamil 6 winner Azeem for disrespecting the legend; Azeem Apologizing to Aandavar trends [View Tweets]

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa

Popular TV actress Anupamaa shared a reel video with her on-screen saas, Baa (Alpana Buch). Together, this on-screen nemesis duo hopped on the Tum Tum trend. Rupali Ganguly is an amazing dancer, we all know, but Baa is a surprise. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik reunite; fans say, 'Full of emotions and love' [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

Newbie parents Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared a picture from their Gurudwara visit with their little one. Zayn was all smiles for a picture with his parents. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma claps back at a troll; Rubina Dilaik's swollen face worries fans and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik showcased her two different sides this week. Both are in sarees yet different in styling. Rubina aced both the looks. One of them was for a photo shoot and the other was for a wedding she attended recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Nikki Tamboli

The DIVA of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli has been sharing photoshoots from her bridal magazine. Each is different yet classy. Nikki has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for her photoshoot. Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi shared a video in which she attempted the Alphabetical movie challenge with her friend Ishaan Rajesh Singh. It was super fun. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi, that is, Aishwarya Sharma shared some throwback pics online. She looks super hot! Another one is a video in which she did the hilarious best thing about having a husband reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Mouni Roy

Former Naagin and Bollywood and TV actress Mouni Roy is known for her amazing dressing sense. Mouni wore a monochrome look recently and she looked DOPE!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Divyanka Tripathi

Ever since Divyanka Tripathi has turned a rider girl, uff, she is stealing hearts and how! She recently channelled in her pink panther mode and went bike riding on the streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar shared a spoofy video about Gauahar Khan being fussy and moody during her pregnancy. However, Gauahar is nothing like that. Watch the cute video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi will be seen in Jab We Matched soon and she has become active on Instagram again. The gorgeous beauty hopped on the Jhoome Jo Pathaan trend and boy, she killed it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the contestants who was evicted last week. Her welcome at home by her father and sister was quite emotional. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta shared a video online in which he covered his journey from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 in about 40 seconds. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

That’s all in the TV Instagrammers of the week.