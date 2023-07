Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin proved to be a breakthrough in Ayesha Singh's acting career. She became synonymous with Sai Joshi. Ayesha Singh received much love and appreciation from fans for portraying Sai Joshi with utmost dedication. And well, her fans were really heartbroken when she decided to quit the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw a leap of 20 years and stars like Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora left the show. Now, in a recent interview, Ayesha Singh opened up on her journey and also shared that she auditioned for Choti Sarrdaarni. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Reeva gets emotionally blackmailed by mom, Saavi to marry an alcoholic?

Ayesha Singh revealed how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Ayesha Singh revealed that she auditioned for Choti Sarrdaarni. Later, the role was given to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She said that this audition helped her bag Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She said that initially, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were looking for someone to play a Kashmiri girl named Sheen but after seeing her Choti Sarrdaarni audition, they got her for Sai. Revealing why she did not get Choti Sarrdaarni, she said, "I had given two – three audition rounds for Choti Sarrdaarni and Saket sir was there who was the creative director. He really wanted to sign me, but they wanted a Punjabi girl, the way Nimirt is and she looks also like Punjabi hence I wasn’t signed there but they signed me for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi and Reeva choose career over love, will Reeva lose Ishaan forever?

Ayesha Singh also shared that she is happy that she got Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and said that everything happens for good. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Destiny brings Ishaan and Savi closer, will Ishaan forget Reeva?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Now Ayesha Singh's fans are looking forward to her next project after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Rumours had it that she would enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, but that did not happen. Post the generation leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has seen a dip in the TRP numbers. Fans are really missing Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the show. The actress also remained in the news because of her tiff with Aishwarya Sharma who played Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.