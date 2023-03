Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got all interesting with the entry of Harshad Arora. He has entered the show as Dr Satya. While Virat, Sai and Pakhi are fighting it out in the court, Satya comes as a breath of fresh air adding charm and fun to the show. His chemistry with Sai is already a hit. Fans are loving their cute nok-jhok and all the funny one-liners of Dr Satya. Harshad Arora has made a comeback with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and one can definitely say what a comeback it is. In a recent interview, he got candid about his struggle phase and more. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Virat asks for divorce from Pakhi; gets the shock of his life – Is Satya the reason?

gets candid about his struggle phase

Talking to Telly Chakkar, Harshad Arora said his struggle period was over the past two years when he was not finding good projects to work on. He mentioned that he recently bought a house and had house bills, EMIs to pay. He spoke about his last project that did not do well and hence he was looking for something very significant to work on next. He was in no mood to take up anything mediocre and hence he waited for a good project to come his way. Harshad Arora mentioned that he said no to a lot of projects while some did not work out even though he had signed on. He also mentioned about a web series that was offered to him but he did not like the role. He was quoted saying in the end, "This is why I took my time because I wanted to make a comeback with a strong role, especially considering my last show, I was very sure that whatever I wanted to do next, would have to be a good role and then I got Ghum".

Well, definitely Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a good choice for him as the show is among the top five on the TRP charts. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.