The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the most popular ones. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. Though Neil and Ayesha are a couple on-screen, he and Aishwarya Sharma are a couple off-screen. They fell in love with each other on the sets of the show and now are a happily married couple. They make for one of the power couples of the TV industry. It was two years ago that they decided to live together forever and had their roka ceremony.

Celebrating the day, Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram account to share some mushy pictures with his lady love. In the caption, he revealed that it was on this date two years ago that they had their roka ceremony and began preparations for their wedding. Happy and how - they look so adorable together. The background is that of a temple.

It is not for the first time that Neil and Aishwarya have shared mushy pictures on social media. They never fail to share couple goals for all. They make for one fun couple who also enjoy making reels on trending music. Their reels go viral in no time.

Neil Bhatt essays the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh is Sai while Aishwarya Sharma is Pakhi. In the show, he was first married to Sai but due to circumstances he is now married to Pakhi. The major twists and turns in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are making audiences glued to the screens.