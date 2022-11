Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TRP topper TV shows in the country. It has been ruling hearts for two years now. Ayesha plays Sai Joshi, Neil plays Virat Chavan and Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in the popular TV show. Time has flown literally for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it has continued to grow and win hearts. The show has been the most widely talked about one and has faced it all, be it the love of the audience or the criticisms. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a very tumultuous journey of SaiRat, Sai and Virat. The two have a massive online fanbase. We got in touch with Neil Bhatt, who poured his heart into Sairat’s journey on the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh made her FIRST reel with THIS co-star from the sets [Watch]

Neil Bhatt aka Virat opens up on SaiRat journey in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

SaiRat has been an emotion for a lot of ardent watchers of the TV show. For two years, fans have been heavily invested in SaiRat, making them trend in Entertainment News every day. They are hoping things get better soon. BollywoodLife asked Neil Bhatt to share his thoughts on Ayesha Singh and his aka SaiRat's journey on the show. Neil said that the journey is still going on. The actor mentions that every relationship has different stages such as meeting, getting acquainted, liking, and loving and there are also fights and probably also drift apart to again coming back.

Check Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

Describing the ongoing journey of SaiRat, Neil Bhatt says that it is in that stage wherein "there's a lot of mistrust and angst. There are a lot of bottled-up feelings that have not been answered." Elaborating on the same, Neil adds that sometimes one gets into a relationship without knowing them completely but there's so much of love because of which they come together. And later, one gets a reality check which is why there are a lot of misunderstandings. And that's what has happened to Sai and Virat. Neil says that the writers have planned something ahead for Sai and Virat and that even he is looking forward to what's in store for them both.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi calling Sai to a cafe and asking her to move back to Kankauli or any other place. Sai says that she tried her best to convince Virat but he seems adamant. Later, it seems Virat heard all about Pakhi and Sai's talks. How will he react?