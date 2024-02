Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on television. The show began in 2020 and is getting all the love. The story of the show began with Virat, Sai and Pakhi played by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. Later, the story focused on Virat and Sai's daughter, Savi and Ishaan Bhosale. Shakti and Bhavika play Ishaan and Savi and they have made us all love #IshVi. The story of the show has turned out to be quite interesting and we also said Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin over taking Anupamaa on the TRP charts. The story of Ishaan and Savi has touched the hearts of the audience. Also Read - Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput engagement: The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor was once rumoured to be dating THESE actresses

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora gets engaged to Muskaan Rajput

Apart from Savi, Shakti Arora has amazing chemistry with his wife, Neha Saxena. It is a treat to watch the way they have handled each other for so many years and are still going strong together. However, Shakti has a very different take on Valentine's Day. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin vs Anupamaa: Shakti Arora on losing the top spot, 'We will take the crown back soon' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Shakti Arora reveals Valentine's Day is a nightmare for him

Yes, the actor said that he does not believe in Valentine's Day. Speaking to India Forums, Shakti said that Valentine's Day has always been a nightmare for him and he feels this day is jinxed for him. Hence, he does not celebrate Valentine's Day.

He added, "I rather show my love to my partner everyday. I do not like the pressure of showing extra love on one particular day." He was also asked which Bollywood romantic scene he would like to recreate with his wife, Neha.

He said that he wants to recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's scene from Dilwale Dulhania Lee Jayenge (DDLJ). He wants to do the scene where Shahrukh aka Raj goes to Kajol aka Simran to break her fast on the occasion of Karwachauth.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars Sumit Singh as Reeva. The story of the show is currently focused on Ishaan, Savi and Reeva's love triangle.