Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a leap of 20 years. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora and others quit the show. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and more have joined the show and taken the story forward. The new story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got everyone already interested. But recently, an interesting thing happened on the sets of the show. Since the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in Film City, Mumbai, a python entered the sets of the show. Shakti Arora shared a video on the same on social media. Now, he also spoke about it. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan, Savi and Reeva share similar painful past, will this help them bond?

Wild life spotted on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets

As reported by Hindustan Times, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star stated that the situation was brought under control within 10 minutes, however, everyone got panicked. Shakti Arora revealed that the python laid around 150 eggs around. He even shared that he has seen deer and a snake crossing the road. Further, he also shared that a leopard also arrived on sets. The actor stated that though there was no one on the sets when Leopard was on set they could see on CCTV. He further added, "The wildlife officials stationed inside the Filmcity told us that the leopards won’t attack us unless and until we get scared or provoke them. We are very cautious on sets. I try to not be completely alone, and have someone with me always. You never know, during the night shoots... we are a very easy catch for them. Bina baat ke khoon chaka doon unhe, uska matlab nahi. During monsoons, snakes come out of their hideouts too." Also Read - Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ghum Hai Kisikey Kyaar Meiin diva Ayesha Singh to play shape-shifting serpents?

Check out the video shared by Shakti Arora below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing well at the TRP charts. Even after the leap, the fans are hooked to the show. Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Saavi - Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat's daughter in the show. Shakti Arora plays the role of Ishaan. Their chemistry has already left fans intrigued. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Reeva and Ishaan come closer; 'asanskari' Savi's wedding gets cancelled