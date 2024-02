Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows. People loved the story of the show and even the actors have been amazing. The first generation story of the show had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as the leads. The story of Virat, Sai and Pakhi touched the hearts of the audience. The first generation also starred Yogendra Vikram Singh, Siddharth Bodke, Adish Vaidya and others as well. Recently, the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had reunion at Siddharth Bodke's wedding. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Swati exposes Savi's job as a waitress; shocks Ishaan and Bhosale family

Yes, the actor got married with his girlfriend and actress Titeekshaa Tawde on February 26. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Siddharth Bodke, Adish Vaidya and others attended his wedding. They have shared pictures and videos from their wedding. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi to reveal truth about her wedding to Bhosales; will Ishaan stop her?

Ayesha, Aishwarya, Neil and others danced at Siddharth Bodke's wedding

The wedding happened at a resort in Panvel. Siddharth spoke to Etimes and revealed that he met Titeekshaa on the sets of a TV show and they became friends. Their friendship grew and they never had a proposal but they just became best friends.

Hence, this year they decided to take this friendship to the next level. He said that he is happy marrying his best friend and that the foundation of a good marriage is friendship. He said that it was a small intimate wedding with just family and close friends. He said that all his friends from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were dancing and having fun.

Ayesha Singh had also shared a glimpse of Siddharth's wedding where she was dancing with Yogendra Vikram Singh. Aishwarya and Neil also attended the wedding but they are no longer friends with Ayesha.

Take a look at Ayesha's video:

There have been some issues between Aishwarya and Ayesha. They unfollowed each other on social media and post the show ended even Neil unfollowed Ayesha. They were not seen bonding at Siddharth's wedding as well.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently stars Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh. The story is Ishaan, Savi and Reeva is also getting good response. The TRPs of the show have been amazing.