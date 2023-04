Most celebrities are on Instagram and are active users too. Celebs use this platform to connect with their fans by sharing pictures, videos and giving insights into their private lives. TV stars know how to make optimum use of this platform. This week, a lot of celebrities made it to the headlines as their social media posts went viral. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh to TV actress Neha Marda, here's looking all the top and best Instagram posts made by TV stars over the week. Also Read - Karan Johar gets all cryptic about 'ilzaam' amidst backlash over sabotaging Anushka Sharma career video; says, 'Hum jhunkne walon mein se nahi'

Starting with Ayesha Singh and . Their chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is loved by all and their recent post got fans all the more excited. Ayesha Singh shared a video in which they could be seen dressed as the perfect bride and groom. They could be seen in traditional Maharashtrian attires worn by the bride and groom and soon fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started predicting that Dr Sai and Dr Satya are going to get married in the show.

Check out Ayesha Singh's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

star Neha Marda is next on the list. The actress gave birth to a baby girl. She took to her Instagram account to share the first picture of her little one. She also penned a sweet note calling her baby a 'magical girl'. Their picture will make your hearts melt.

Take a look at Neha Marda's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

Tejasswi Prakash who has began promoting her Marathi film School College Ani Life shared a post in which she could be seen posing with filmmaker . He is among the producers of the film. The actress shared some fun selfies clicked with Rohit Shetty.

Here's Tejasswi Prakash's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Bigg Boss 16 star also made it to the Instagrammers of the week list as he shared a candid picture of him seated in the drivers seat of a car. It is the caption though that caught everyone's attention. He wrote that a miracle has happened and he is growing.

See Abdu Rozik's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

Another Bigg Boss 16 star marked a big achievement this week. We are talking about Shiv Thakare. His fandom and stardom has reached a new level post the show. So much so that he even got to be a commentator for the ongoing IPL League 2023.

Check out Shiv Thakare's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

For more entertainment news, stay tuned.