Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most watched TV shows. The show has grabbed everyone's attention with its interesting story line. This is the second generation of the show. The new story of Ishaan and Savi is getting love. The first generation of the show starred Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. Talking about the latest episode, Ishaan was about to marry Reeva whom he loves a lot but situation makes him marry Savi who is his student. Harini asks him to promise her that he will take care of Savi. Ishaan fulfills the promise so that Harini is saved and he holds himself responsible for Savi's family's death.

Ishaan and Savi's marriage and Reeva's heartbreak

However, Reeva gets shocked to know this and is deeply hurt. She breaks down thinking of Ishaan's betrayal. However, Ishaan knows his responsibility towards Savi and hence tries to be a good husband. We have seen how the Bhosale family hates Savi and do not want her in Ishaan's life.

But Ishaan goes against his family to be with his wife, Savi. He supports her in everything and Reeva is jealous seeing their closeness. Ishaan and Savi respect each other as friends and they share a good bond. However, Reeva is slowly getting jealous. The same happened in the first generation where Virat married Sai because it was his responsibility but he loved Pakhi.

Is Reeva turning negative?

However, he soon was close to Sai and we saw Pakhi turning evil. Hence, many fans have predicted if Reeva will also be the same. Speaking to India Forums, Sumit Singh who plays Reeva shared that there are no inherently grey or negative characters but it's the circumstances that drive people's actions.

She explained everyone the situation of Reeva who is deeply in love with a boy and they are on the verge of marrying him and she left her family for his love. Sumit Singh shared that it is natural to expect Reeva to potentially turn negative under such circumstances.

She said, "When people are in love, they're often willing to do anything. She possesses a profound dedication and devotion to her love. While I'm not sure, but you can see a greyish side of her. Thus far, there's been no indication of jealousy or negativity in her thoughts."

She said that if Reeva turns negative, she would relish the opportunity to portray her, as it would be justified for her character.