Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the attention. The interesting storyline has got good TRPs for the show. The latest story of the show sees Ishaan and Savi's marriage being the highlight. Ishaan had to marry Savi because Harini asked him to promise her that he will always protect Savi. Ishaan holds himself responsible for Savi's family's death and hence, he marries Savi and promises to support her. Ishaan was supposed to get married to the love of her life, Reeva and their families were quite happy about it. But seeing Savi as Ishaan's wife, Reeva is heartbroken. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sumit Singh reveals if Reeva will turn negative after Ishaan, Savi's marriage

Reeva and Ishaan loved each other but Reeva had left Ishaan in between. But later returned and decided to marry him again. However, the marriage of Ishaan and Savi was a big shock for the Bhosale family who decided not to accept Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan, Savi's autorickshaw romance makes fans root for IshVi; netizens say 'So Cute'

Sumit Singh reveals what reactions she got for being the third person in #IshVi's life

Ishaan and Savi have become the favourite jodi on television. They are getting all the love and people have started talking about #IshVi on social media. Now, Sumit Singh aka Reeva has revealed what reactions she got for being the third person in Ishaan and Savi's life.

Speaking to India Forums, Sumit said that Ishaan and Savi's pairing known as #Ishvi, is adored by everyone and she is thrilled to see its popularity. She shared that after Reeva returned to Ishaan's life after leaving him and that time she was mixed response from the audience.

She added, "Comments suggested that since Ishaan and Savi are already together, they questioned Reeva's re-entry and urged for her to be sent back. Yet, ultimately, this is a story involving all three characters, each with their own place, and it's about how their stories intertwine."

It will be interesting to see how Reeva's life will take a turn after she sees Ishaan and Savi happily carrying forward their relationship.