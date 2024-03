Suraj Sonik had recently entered Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He had entered as fake Abhir and was appreciated for his performance. The Goenkas are unaware that Abhimanyu and Akshara are dead. However, Abhir was also declared dead but now, we see Abhir is back and he sent a fake Abhir to the Goenka house. However, the character Suraj played is no longer there on the show. Suraj has been a part of many TV shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and others. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora's co-star Manasi Salvi aka Isha's track ended abruptly due to THIS reason

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Amid Naagin 7 delay, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh and Kanika Mann approached for Ekta Kapoor's new show

Suraj Sonik recalls working in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Suraj spoke to BollywoodLife and recalled working with Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He said, "I remember I was doing Imlie when I got a call for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The makers wanted someone very charming and very cute. I played the character of a singer named Aniket. Aniket was the most charming guy in the college and the main female lead, Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi was fond of him. Sai's husband, Virat Chavan played by Neil Bhatt was wondering who is Aniket and why is his wife talking about him." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Differences between Ishaan and Savi crop up; refuse to perform pooja together

Trending Now

"Many actors had given audition for the role of Aniket and even I did. Playing a cute, innocent and charming guy was something I had to do and I got a lot of love for it. I remember I had a very dashing entry where I was singing a song and playing guitar. I got an amazing response for playing Aniket and on sets, everyone was so nice to me. The production team, actors, casting team and everyone else were very nice. I had a very nice experience with the entire team and even the channel. I have many memories from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. I was with them for a year, "he added.

Suraj Sonik on him getting recognition because of TV

Suraj Sonik further spoke about being a part of Bollywood movies like Sultan, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and others. We asked him if TV has given him more recognition . He shared, "Yes. What happens is that the TV audience watches you everyday. Talking about movies, they see you once and later only if you do another movie, then they see you. So on TV everyone sees you daily and this builds up the audience. There is a lot of TV audience on my social media as well."

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.