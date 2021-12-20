Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tanvi Thakkar to enter the show, will replace THIS KEY character

Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh and is being loved by the viewers. Sai and Virat’s love story is getting interesting day by day with new twists and turns that are taking place in the serial. Now, reportedly, actress , who has been a part of many shows, is all set to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She won’t be seen as a new character, but the actress will be replacing another actress who plays a pivotal role in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt to sign their first endorsement deal as a couple? [Exclusive]

According to a report in TellyChakkar, Tanvi will be replacing Yamini Malhotra as Shivani bua. Yamini’s character always supports Sai, and the actress’ performance as Shivani bua was loved by the viewers. Well, the reason behind Yamini’s exit is not yet known. It will be interesting to see what response Tanvi’s performance as Shivani bua will get. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve

Tanvi has earlier been a part of many successful shows like , Sarvggun Sampanna, Pavitra Rishta, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Bepannah Pyaar, and others. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Latest Twist: Sai UPSET as Virat stays away from home the whole night

Currently, on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat is taking care of his friend’s widowed wife who is expecting a child. He has not told Sai or anyone about it, but his cousin Mohit comes to know as he spots Virat at a hotel.

The show started airing in October 2020 and has received a great response since then. Well, a few weeks ago, Neil Bhatt got married to Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of in the serial. The pictures and videos from their wedding had gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

While sharing the first picture from their wedding, Neil had posted, “From 1 to 2 From “ME” to “WE” From “YOURS” and “MINE” to “OURS” We achieved TOGETHERNESS.”