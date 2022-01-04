Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has a huge fan following on social media. However, of late, the makers have been getting a lot of flak for the ongoing track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We have seen Shruti's entry in the show after Virat Chavan's mission. He kills Sada, Shruti's husband and a Naxalite. Virat takes the responsibility of Shruti who is several months pregnant. And this has led to a lot of differences between Virat and Sai. Plus, the dip in the online TPRs has been a growing concern for the makers. The audience is unhappy with the fact that the makers are dragging one plot beyond boredom. And now, the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are lashing out at the creative director of the show, Siddhartha Vankar for spoiling the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sudhanshu Pandey won't QUIT Anupamaa, Naagin 6 intrigues audience, Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi's Covid ordeal and more
Thank You Vankar is trending on Twitter as you read this. Sai and Virat's fans, SaiRat shippers are taking a sarcastic dig at the writer for bringing the show to such a point that they don't want to watch it. The fans have slammed him for making Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a dragfest. They slammed him as they wanted a love story of Sai and Virat. There hasn't been a confession or any love track per se between the two. Check out the tweets here:
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a remake of Bengali TV show Kusum Dola. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's chemistry has been lauded by everyone. However, the lack of love confession even after 350 plus episodes has left fans angry.
