Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'Thank You Vankar' trends after fans of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma accuse him of spoiling the show

'Thank You Vankar is trending on Twitter. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's fans have lashed out at the creative director of the show, Siddhartha Vankar. Find out why...