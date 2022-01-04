Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. The Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has a huge fan following on social media. However, of late, the makers have been getting a lot of flak for the ongoing track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We have seen Shruti's entry in the show after Virat Chavan's mission. He kills Sada, Shruti's husband and a Naxalite. Virat takes the responsibility of Shruti who is several months pregnant. And this has led to a lot of differences between Virat and Sai. Plus, the dip in the online TPRs has been a growing concern for the makers. The audience is unhappy with the fact that the makers are dragging one plot beyond boredom. And now, the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are lashing out at the creative director of the show, Siddhartha Vankar for spoiling the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sudhanshu Pandey won't QUIT Anupamaa, Naagin 6 intrigues audience, Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi's Covid ordeal and more

Thank You Vankar is trending on Twitter as you read this. Sai and Virat's fans, SaiRat shippers are taking a sarcastic dig at the writer for bringing the show to such a point that they don't want to watch it. The fans have slammed him for making Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a dragfest. They slammed him as they wanted a love story of Sai and Virat. There hasn't been a confession or any love track per se between the two. Check out the tweets here:

#ThankYouVankar for forcing audience to question themselves that why they still watch #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin ?? pic.twitter.com/ENsgUAG55a — mann_ki_maalik (@SakhiTweets) January 4, 2022

Hume drama denge kuch lenge nahi ? #ThankYouVankar for spoiling our moods daily with the headache dene wale episodes!! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/oUEPfEqzCq — SaiRat x Ayesha (@sairatxayesha) January 4, 2022

Same dialogues repeat karna...

Wahi expressions dena

Jahan shuru hua wahan par hi tikna...kya talent hain ?#ThankYouVankar — Parvathy (@Parvathyskumar4) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for sending a different Virat back from mission,bothered only about Shriti and Sahas but not about his wife who got operated just recently.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi21471073) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for ruining the enthusiasm of this fandom slowly.. we used to wait for the episodes so eagerly but YOU DID IT.... You ruined the fun by giving one senseless track after another. Now the episodes are so stagnant that even if you don't watch for a week it's ok — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) January 4, 2022

#ThankyouVankar for showing no difference between his Zimmedari for Sai and his Zimmedari for shruti whereas in actual there should have been a zameeen aasma ka difference

Uske guru ki beti and ek naxalite same thing na ...same thing. — UC/cartoon and meme stan (@uttercrazy07) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for the inconsistency in dialogues nd making mockery regarding the age of leads? — Parvathy (@Parvathyskumar4) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for ruining all sairat moments by forcefully showing somones face nd presence ? — Parvathy (@Parvathyskumar4) January 4, 2022

Sai ko most irritating banane mai and virat ko khud ke farz ke against banane mai aap successful hue

Congratulations you spoilt both the ML and FL #ThankyouVankar — UC/cartoon and meme stan (@uttercrazy07) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for not putting network jammer in ur sets nd make us feel disgusted everytime while watching reels? — Parvathy (@Parvathyskumar4) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar & team for worst editing, Bina sir pair ki storyline,ghusaoing ur non reqd favorite in every scene,cringe acting & dialogues, pathetic styling of leads,no confession, destruction of a beautiful couple #Sairat,approval of OTT EXPRESSIONS #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sabin (@sajash5) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for not giving Sai's realisation, heck no introspection of her feelings. — ???????? (@_peepinsmilie) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for character assassination of ML virat 3 times by his own family..???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/VU6RVlh2Ib — Sara❣️❣️ (@ItsSara537) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for bringing in shruti track and not confession. — . (@_haareyaa) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for allowing making of cringe reels on sets and not concentrating on acting of cast.

Thu thu thu thu....

?????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sara❣️❣️ (@ItsSara537) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for giving us a dumbest character virat ? — (@PureAsIWannaBe) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for not having clarity about #SaiRat marriage,whether it is a deal or friendship or love,god knows but you don’t know it seems. So we are thrown in confusion forever#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi21471073) January 4, 2022

Yeaaaah ? #ThankYouVankar for spoiling our moods with drama and only drama https://t.co/rEn4kjzWhH — SaiRat x Ayesha (@sairatxayesha) January 4, 2022

Not yours every fans'dream he has ruined by giving shitty tracks instead of what we wanted #ThankYouVankar for skipping confession of SaiRat https://t.co/um8SVpNvXw — SaiRat x Ayesha (@sairatxayesha) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar for giving your main lead #AyeshaSingh cheap and heavy jewellery instead of simple and good jewellery. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SaiRat x Ayesha (@sairatxayesha) January 4, 2022

#ThankYouVankar & the extremely talented writing team of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin for using 70s ka melodrama today..that diya bhujna..door ka apne aap hawa se khulna.. dry leaves ka apne aap kahin se aana.. that dhoom tana tana tana na na.. ki movies yaad aa gayi — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) January 4, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a remake of Bengali TV show Kusum Dola. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's chemistry has been lauded by everyone. However, the lack of love confession even after 350 plus episodes has left fans angry.