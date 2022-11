Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It topped the TRP charts for the second time and tied with Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Virat learning that Savi is his daughter from Jagtap. He vows to take away Savi from Sai. And snatches Savi from Sai's arms and takes her back to the Chavan Nivas.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SaiRat confrontation scene

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Virat (Neil Bhatt) taking away Savi from Sai. The latter is dumbfounded. She follows Virat and asks him to give back her daughter to him. Virat questions Sai again about Savi's father. Sai (Ayesha Singh) refuses to answer him but eventually, Sai reveals that Virat is her father. Sai and Virat have a war of words over Sai keeping Savi away from him. Sai questions Virat about marrying Pakhi. The confrontation scene was a big trend online.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: BTS of Sai and Virat's scene

One of the crew members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sandeep Kumar shared a BTS from the latest confrontation scene between Sai and Virat. It showcases how Ayesha and Neil shot for the scene alongside Aria Sakariya aka Savi. Sandeep lauded the director and his team for their stellar work. It will make you laud the efforts of everyone working on the show. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Kumar (@sandeepm_kumar)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat getting Sai arrested as she tries to enter Chavan Nivas and take Savi away. Pakhi and the rest of the Chavans are shellshocked on hearing that Savi is Virat and Sai's daughter. In the next episode, we will see Savi gaining consciousness and asking for Sai. Virat and Vinayak have no answers. Elsewhere in jail, Sai vows to not let Virat be anywhere near Savi.