Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show is winning everyone's hearts with its complexities of relationships between the characters. The story revolves around Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva, who are unwillingly entangled in a love triangle, with everyone being clueless about how to resolve the complicated relationships. Ardent fans of the show are often seen lauding the actors' performances if they really like a particular episode, especially Shakti Arora as Ishaan, who has received tremendous response from the fans. However, it seems not only fans but even his co-stars from the same show are his big fans. Recently, a co-star from the same show took to her social media and posted an adorable appreciation post for the actor. Also Read - Anupamaa, Jhanak and more female leads of top TV shows who are ruling hearts with their strong characters

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Purnima Tiwari aka Anvi heaps praises on Shakti Arora

Purnima Tiwari, who essays the character of Anvi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is a huge fan of the actor. She has often expressed her gratitude towards Shakti for how much she has learned from him. Purnima has always stated that she still cannot believe that the actor she has grown up watching, she is actually now working with and playing the character of his on-screen sister. Purnima posted a picture of her and Shakti where the duo were seen twinning with each other. She captioned the picture as 'From knowing you through TV/media to playing your sister to knowing you personally, my respect has only increased. I’m learning something every day from you'. Check out the post below. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more; Twists in the upcoming episodes of these TOP TV shows will leave you shell-shocked

Impressed with Purnima's appreciative gesture, Shakti also reposted the post on his Instagram story.

Shakti Arora enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, one of his fans also published a book dedicated to him. He is one actor who has been part of many popular shows like Pavitra Rishta, Tere Liye, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and others. Prior to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actor was seen in Kundali Bhagya playing the role of Karan Luthra.