Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take a shocking turn in the story now. Sai and Virat will die a tragic demise due to the bomb attached to the jacket. Sai and Virat will sacrifice their lives in order to save others. And now, the story will move ahead with a 20 years leap. It will focus on Savi's life. Savi will also have a loveless marriage with Ishan. A generation leap is a huge responsibility on the makers' part. And hence they are leaving no stone unturned for the same.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bollywood writer being approached for Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma starrer

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh will take over from Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Harshad Arora now. And speculations are going wild stating that the makers have approached some popular Bollywood scriptwriters to pen the story around Savi and Ishan's life. Yes, you read that right. Popular names such as Himanshu Sharma, Divya Dutta, Gazal Dhaliwal, and Akarsh Khurana are said to have been approached for the new adhyaay of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

That's just great since. Bringing in the leap is a great thing and it seems the makers are planning to continue entertaining the audience with an amazing love story with Savi and Ishan too. By bringing in a Bollywood writer, the makers are just going to increase the intrigue factor for fans. It will also ensure a boost in the TRP since their experience will come in handy. It will surely make fans look forward to the new generation's story.

Bhavika Sharma plays Savi, Sai and Virat's daughter in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Veteran Bollywood DIVA Rekha introduced Bhavika, Shakti and Sumit in the new promo which quickly went viral. Shakti and Bhavika are already winning hearts and fans are also looking forward to seeing Sumit, she has left everyone intrigued. Sumit plays Sharvari, Ishan's love interest in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

In the meanwhile, viewers have been attached to the characters of Sai and Virat a lot. They are turning emotional as Ayesha and Neil will bid adieu to the show soon. For three years, Ayesha and Neil entertained them as SaiRat.