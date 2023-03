Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: In the latest episode, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) prepare for a court case in which they can compete against Pakhi's (Aishwarya Sharma) accusations. Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) feeds her Dahi Cheeni (sweet curd) and gives her the blessings that she is going to win because the truth can never be defeated. Pakhi insists Ashwini (Bharti Patil) to feeds her dahi cheeni as well, but she refuses to because she stands with the truth. Everyone gives wishes to Sai, and Vinayak (Tanmoy rishi) comes and feed Pakhi dahi cheeni as she tells him that she is going to attempt her exam. In the court, finally Sai's innocence is proven in the case. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya smartly EXPOSES Pakhi's game plan against Sai in court; impressed fans call him 'Handsome with Brain' [VIEW TWEETS]

In the upcoming episodes, it will finally be revealed that Dr. Satya played a game, and Pakhi confronts him about the false accusation, which made her put all the blame on Sai. Now the show takes a major twist and turn, as the Chavan family and Viart played by - all want to see Sai return into their lives. They can now see her value and her importance. But Sai is a very self-dependent woman; she can never do this to any woman. What she is herself going through in her life, she doesn’t want any other woman to suffer the same. So she can never be reunited with Virat. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai, Neil Bhatt and other TV stars who made Instagram a happening place this week

Now the show might be focused on Dr. Satya's past. He will open up to Dr. Sai and we will get to see the bond between Dr. Satya and Dr. Sai. We will see in the upcoming few episodes the cute friendship between Dr. Satya and Sai. Virat will see this and feel very jealous, and he will try his best to do anything to get Sai back into his life. But Sai does not forget her struggle while living in Gadchirauli. According to banter around Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on social media, fans too are not keen to see Virat and Sai jodi; they want to see Dr. Sayta and Dr. Sai together now. Let’s wait and watch what happens to these old and new relationships. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Abdu Rozik-MC Stan nasty fight, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh wins Best Actress at BL Awards 2023 and more