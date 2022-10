Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the leading roles. The show has been witnessing a lot of ups and downs in terms of its drama. Fans have been majorly upset with the storyline of the show. Now, the plot is all about Ayesha Singh aka Sai dealing with the fact that her husband Neil Bhatt aka Virat is married to Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi. How she deals with it is all that we have to see. In the upcoming episode, we will see Sai visiting Chavan Niwas. Why? Read on to know. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more TV shows gear up for a bumper dhamaka during Diwali week [Exclusive]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Neil Bhatt humiliates Sai

Kids Sai and Vinayak who are obviously too young to understand the equation between their parents trick Sai to visit Chavan Niwas. It is to attend the wedding anniversary celebrations of Pakhi and Virat. Of course, it is the most awkward situation to be in. Further, Virat will even humiliate Sai in front of everyone. The only person who will be happy with the scene is Bhavani.

Meanwhile, recently there was a great chaos in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Sai had to sell her jewellery as she needed money.

Check out the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video below: