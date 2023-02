The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has left fans intrigued since its inception. The unexpected twists and turns always grab fans' attention. Currently, the storyline is about Patralekha and Sai fighting for the custody of Vinu. He is Sai and Virat's son but Patralekha aka Pakhi is his surrogate mother. He has been with her for a few years and now Pakhi wants him to stay with her. Virat is stuck between the two ladies. He was earlier married to Sai but after an incident, he married Patralekha. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Sai talks about someone special's entry into her life; Virat gets jealous?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Drama unfolds at Chavan house

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai will enter the Chavan house on demand of Bhavani. Prior to this, Bhavani will have an altercation between Pakhi and Ashwini. As they will discuss Virat moving to Mumbai, Bhavani will interrupt and slam Pakhi. She will say that despite Virat's efforts, Pakhi always keeps complaining. She also praises Sai. She says that Sai handled everything alone. She raised Sai without being dependent on anyone and is strong. On the other hand, Pakhi is always demanding attention. Ashwini and Patralekha are shocked with this.

Next, we see Pakhi meeting Sai in the garden area and having an argument of sorts. Rather it is Sai who is getting all savage and saying that Pakhi is turning Vinu against her. Bhavani witnesses all of this.

The Chavan house is going to be full of chaos now as Sai and Savi will mark their entries. Bhavani plans to bring Sai and Virat together. Will she succeed?