Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in leading roles. But their track is coming to an end. Sai and Virat's love saga is going to end as the show is set to take a leap of 20 years. Both the characters are immensely loved by the viewers but the show needs to move on and Sai-Virat are going to die in the show. The latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has Sai, Virat and his family are trapped on a hijacked plane. Sai and Virat will die whilst saving the others and that's how their story would end. Fans are already emotional over the same. And now, a video from the sets has gone viral in which Ayesha Singh can be seen getting ready for the last day of shoot. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: SaiRat's love story meets a tragic end; will Savi's love life also be like her mother?

As the video hit the internet, 'Ayesha lives as Sai' has become the top trend on Twitter. A lot of fans are expressing how they would miss seeing Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi on-screen. Some fans even mentioned that they could have not imagined anyone better than Ayesha Singh to play Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. From her entry to her bond with her kids on screen, Ayesha Singh's fans are remembering every bit that made her journey as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin memorable. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma inching closer towards the trophy; aces Challenger's task beating this contestant

Check out the tweets made by fans for Ayesha Singh below:

Ayesha's last day on set ❤️

Ayesha dressing up as Sai for one last time ? AYESHA LIVES AS SAI#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/KQ3bUtJuRw — Ayesha.Ladylove_ • #Bidaai • 5M+❤️ (@sairatxlove) June 26, 2023

The turning point in Ayesha's life <3 AYESHA LIVES AS SAI — Ayesha.Ladylove_ • #Bidaai • 5M+❤️ (@sairatxlove) June 26, 2023

AYESHA LIVES AS SAI After Nonstop Torture Intolerable Pain

Ceaselessly Injustice Of 840+ Episodes What she Got in the End?? pic.twitter.com/vnPzoGYZK9 — ?‍❤️‍???????‍❤️‍? ?HBD AYESHA ?? (@sonalis10319471) June 26, 2023

Journey of Sai from 1st epi as bubbly, courageous blunt teenage girl to a loving, to caring wife and doting mother. As you worked toward this victory, you behaved with such humility, grace & kindness to others. AYESHA LIVES AS SAI pic.twitter.com/cKTFboL4Ft — Neelam (@Neels17Bist) June 26, 2023

I can't imagine anyone as Saijoshi except Ayesha Singh. Ayesha portrayed each and every emotion of Sai very beautifully.

AYESHA LIVES AS SAI #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/6pnYgphtT4 — MayuriReddyEnukonda (@EMayuriReddy) June 26, 2023

Ayesha Singh definitely made Sai Joshi pretty memorable for her fans. She will forever be remembered as Sai Joshi. Now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin story will show the journey of Sai and Virat's kids Savi and Vinu. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s everything you need to know about Bhavika Sharma who plays Savi’s role post leap