Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai fans are tired of slamming Virat's character as it's getting pathetic day after day. In the recent videos, we witnessed how Sai slapped Virat for him questioning her character. It was one of the best moments for Sai aka Ayesha Singh's fans. However after that, Sai breaks down and is extremely helpless and sad, Savi realises that her mother is upset and asks her to cry in front of her. While Virat is not over the slap by Sai and is extremely angry with how can she slap him. And this negative character of Virat is now not tolerated by fans of the show. They demand that he either quit the show or the makers kill Virat because they are done with his negativity and hypocrisy in the show.

Can you please somehow kill Virat and get him off the screen forever? Just cannot tolerate this character anymore! ??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Serendipity (@Serendipitytvm) October 31, 2022

Neil , anyway you seem to have lost interest in the show. Can you please do us a favour and Quit? ? Then at least we don’t have to see your pathetic Virat anymore? Your wifey leaving with you will be an added Bonus?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Serendipity (@Serendipitytvm) October 31, 2022

I laughed so much that the violating military officer would train his son to win the race for sure he would lose the race#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/J8AcPEUFvM — Mervat Khalil (@MervatK01291463) October 31, 2022

Makers don't have guts to show right thing & dey r failed to fulfill audience demand Upcoming epd going 2 be super boring & hot romance of Lusty Bhabhi with Sasta Devar.Pls tk morning updates frm dis group & save ur time energy.

STOP WATCHING BULLSHIT

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Jaya Shaw (@JayaSha50482751) October 31, 2022

Indeed the best thing about the show now!

Savi bb knows her Aai so well!??#ayeshasingh#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/1BjOhkyQf4 — ?????. (@euphcriqlilac) October 31, 2022

We wonder of the makers will abide by the demand of Virat should be killed in the show? If that happens indeed it will be an interesting twist. What say?