In the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, the story is witnessing many twists and turns. At the moment when it felt like Sai will finally go her separate way and distance herself from Virat, here comes a major twist. Currently, Virat and Sai are connected through Sai and they are also hunting for their lost son Vinayak. All of this is happening whilst Virat is married to Pakhi who is expecting to start a family with him. In the upcoming episode, Kaku will get angry at Vinu (Pakhi's son) for calling Sai 'Chhoti Maa'.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin- aka Virat is out Sai's life

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Kaku gets upset as Vinu calls Sai 'Chhoti Maa' and says that what is the harm if he likes his Doctor aunty. She scolds him and asks him not to compare Sai to Pakhi. Later also calls him 'paraya khoon'. In the past, Kaku has demanded 'Varis' for the house and now she has hopes from Pakhi.

Meanwhile, Sai has had a new beginning. As she quit working with Virat Chavan, she has taken up a new job at a hospital. She sets up her table in her new cabin and places pictures of all the people she loves. There is a picture of Virat which she simply discards. She does not want to look back and get hurt again.

Further, Vinu goes missing. We see Pakhi making a frantic call to Virat stating that Vinu has gone missing from the house after Kaku scolded him. It seems that a kidnapping track is on the way and not just Vinu, Savi will also get kidnapped.