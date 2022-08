Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making it to the headlines every day. Either the fans are in love with Sai and Virat's love story or are busy hating Pakhi. A new video from the show has made its way to the internet in which we can see that Pakhi is being escorted by police officers. Pakhi played by Aishwarya Sharma illegally became the surrogate of Sai and Virat's baby and now the truth is out. While Sai played by Ayesha Singh is furious, Virat played by is defending Pakhi and saying that she is family so she should be forgiven. Netizens are quite furious with Virat as he is trying to save Pakhi. He is being called 'unethical' and what not! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show after a lacklustre outing in Bigg Boss OTT?

Check out the tweets below:

@neilbhatt4 if you are high since you got TRP reports which favours u. I always though you are man with values but ur disinterest in promoting show,ur comments to justify pakhi, clearly shows how much immoral and unethical person you are,real shame on u#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/4FrUiBtzrU — Winnethepooh (@Winnethepooh122) August 2, 2022

So according to this nalla, Pakhi is privaar so she shouldn’t be arrested despite doing legit crimes per apni biwi ko bina investigation ke arrest kar sakta hai yeh dogla IPS. Bhakk!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/XPWxp74OqM — Dr.Mishtoo (@mishi301195) August 4, 2022

Vankar should gift Virat-Pakhi costumes to clown couple and ask them to sit at home so they can romance as much they want. When it comes to Ghum, he can bring a new guy for Sai and end this devar-bhabhi cringe once and for all#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/oJzjsJXYvO — Gogoji!? (@GogoJiApkaGhgra) August 4, 2022

SHAME ON NEIL BHATT Needs to trend, for calling Pakhi’s crime her predicament. Actor plays vile character but when they justify it, it shows their character.

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) August 2, 2022

Can rat fan explain this interesting complex character of Virat. Kamina is having an affair wid his bhabhi. She is his first love so how can he send her to jail. Who d f@ck said Virat is a relatable character. U need help#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/0dx0af1BlQ — ??????? (@Marghazhi_poovu) August 4, 2022

Biwi ko bina galti ke bhi hathkari pehnakar jail me dalo, lekin lusty Bhabhi ki sachchai pata chal jane ke bad bhi use besharmo ki tarah defend karo. Ye hai ACP Virat Chavan #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) August 4, 2022

Do you think it is time for the makers to bring about a major twist to save Virat from all the hate? Tweet to us and let us know.