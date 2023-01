Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on television. In the latest episode, Sai is trying her level best to find her lost son Vinu and goes to any extent after she gets to know that he has been adopted by a family. On the other hand, Virat goes to the orphanage and tells the staff to not reveal the truth about Vinu to Sai. The upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be witnessing a major twist and turn in Sai, Virat and Pakhi's lives. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and more casts' real age

In the upcoming episode, Virat narrates fake stories to Sai about Vinu. He tells Sai about Master Vinu instead of Vinayak. Sai cries her heart out after hearing the entire story narrated by Virat.

Sai breaks down after hearing Vinu's death news and hugs Virat. Virat gets emotional seeing Sai cry and tries to calm her down. Suddenly, Pakhi sees them hugging each other and promises to ruin Sai's life. Pakhi gets shattered and insults Virat for cheating on her. Virat gets shocked and tells her the entire truth. But, Pakhi does not believe him and refuses to trust him.

Netizens flooded social media as they urged the makers that they want actress Ayesha Singh aka Sai to get into revenge mode towards Virat. One user wrote, 'Sai is completely trusting him again after a long time , she’s going to break completely when she knows he was backstabbing her

Can we get a Sai in revenge mode'. While, another wrote, 'This pic clearly shows that Virat once again mislead Sai about vinayak.Might he told that he is no more,which broked down Sai completely and she would have feel guilty that why she could not avoided that bus accident

So hug was for Virat one more lie'.

Here's how netizens reacted -

Sai is completely trusting him again after long time , she’s going to break completely when she knows he was backstabbing her

Can we get a Sai in revenge mode #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/cyn9ougwo7 — Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) January 11, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin This pic clearly shows that Virat once again mislead Sai about vinayak.Might he told that he is no more,which broked down Sai completely and she would have feel guilty that why she could not avoided that bus accident So hug was for Virat one more lie? pic.twitter.com/EPLnqRM3QM — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) January 11, 2023

Is it the DCP’s job to go collect the tears of all the females in Nagpur

Do the makers realise how bad it looks when V does the same actions for both Sai and P#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/v7023gDCEt — Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) January 11, 2023

Virat sorry chavan..

Waise har mission ko lead karne waala ips is mission ko acche se mislead kar raha hai.. Every time there is a casuality in ur missions. And i guess this time yaa toh woh khud tum hi honge.. Ya tumhara chavan khandaan?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) January 12, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin AYESHA SINGH BACK TO BACK BRILLIANT ????PERFORMANCE ???? D WAY SHE SHOWED EXCITEMENT 2 KNOW ABT VINU & D MOMENT SHE CAME TO KNOW VINU IS NOT DT VINU SUDDENLY SHE SHATTERED & FULLY DROWNING IN TEARS?? ?? SUPERB @AyeshaS32956610 #SaiJoshi — Jaya Shaw (@JayaSha50482751) January 12, 2023

Sai later decides to celebrate Vinayak's death anniversary after Virat declares him dead and asks him to sit in the puja. He does not sit for the puja, but refrains from saying the truth.