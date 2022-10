TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the most-watched shows. Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and play the main characters in the show. Though the show has received some negative backlash in the past, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remains to be among the highest TRP rakers. The current plot revolves around Virat being in the dark about daughter Savi's existence. He will soon get to know but there is a lot of drama unfolding before that.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Pakhi getting insecure and fearing her and Vinayak's future. Savi who is Virat and Sai's daughter at an event says that she wants to adopt a father. She also says that she wants to become a police officer as she grows up. Connecting the dots, Pakhi realises that Savi is Sai and Virat's daughter. With this, she fears for her future. In the latest episode, we will see that Pakhi will confront Virat who will then assures her that there will be no change in their relationship whatsoever.

On the other hand, Virat will also give a bit of advice to Sai saying that she should tell Sai about her father as she has the right to know. Ashwini also side with Pakhi this time and rather tells her that she should now concieve. She wants Chavan Parivaar's Ansh.

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gum hai kisi k pyar me (@gumhaikisikpyarm)

Will Sai and Virat ever get back together again? Will Virat ever forgive Sai? Will Savi will get the family she deserves? Only time can tell.