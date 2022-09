Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one rollercoaster ride. The love triangle between Virat (Neil Bhatt), Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is keeping everyone hooked. On social media, Virat has been on the receiving end. He has been receiving hate on social media for not being the most perfect husband ever. In the story, Virat is now married to sister-in-law Pakhi and they also get to know that Sai is alive. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pakhi will get Sai to Chavan Niwas. Also Read - BTS of Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more Top TV shows: check how the most crucial scenes are shot

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's upcoming twists

As per reports, in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Pakhi will insist that Sai returns to Chavan Niwas. It is quite surprising because Pakhi never liked Sai and it is the complete opposite of her character. But why is she asking Sai to return? Well, she will come to know that Savi is Sai and Virat's child. Though people assume that Savi is Sai and Jagtap's daughter, Pakhi gets to know the truth. She asks Savi who her father is and the little one says she does not know. She then says that she wants to be a police officer. Connecting the dots, Pakhi realises that Savi is Sai and Virat's daughter. Another theory that is doing the rounds of the entertainment news is that Pakhi will suffer from a disease and hence wants to reunite Sai and Virat before she passes away.

Will Sai return to Chavan Niwas?

Pakhi will insist that Sai and Savi return to Chavan Niwas. Though there will be a little resistance, Sai will accept the offer. Sai will also be needed in order to treat Vinayak who has fallen down from the stars. Virat has refused to get treated from Sai. She is heartbroken yet she is keeping a strong front. On Twitter, Virat is being slammed for being harsh towards Sai. What happens next will be interesting to see.