Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the leading roles. Recently, the show made it to the top of the TRP charts. It was on par with Anupamaa that has Rupali Ganguly in the lead. Currently, the storyline is about Virat trying to connect with his daughter Savi. He is against Sai but he wants to be around Savi. Meanwhile, he is also growing closer to Pakhi and Vinayak. But soon there will be a time when he will have to choose between Sai and Pakhi. Also Read - TRP report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa neck-to-neck; Imlie catches up rapidly

aka Virat to save Sai over Pakhi?

A promo of the show has made it to the internet that shows Virat being in a massive dilemma. Sai, Virat, Savi, Pakhi, Vinayak and others go on a picnic to celebrate Sai's birthday. Everyone is seen in a happy mood dancing and singing. But their bus meets with an accident. Virat is in charge to save everyone. He successfully manages to deboard all from the bus but Sai and Pakhi get stuck on two opposite sides of the bus. They are hanging, screaming for help from Virat. He can save only one of them. As reported by TellyChakkar, Virat will save Sai and Pakhi will fall from the cliff. Vinayak will see all of this and soon turn against his father. He will start believing that Virat deliberately did not save Pakhi and he will start hating her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans term Varun Sood's shirtless pics as break-up glow, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma gets birthday surprise and more

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nada (@nadamr36)

Does this also mean that Aishwarya Sharma's journey in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to end? One can only speculate! What do you think will happen next in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma gets a birthday surprise from her makeup artist; Don't miss out her REACTION [View Pics]