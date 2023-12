Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling the TRP charts. After Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma became the top leads. While Shakti plays the role Ishaan, Bhavika plays the role of Virat and Sai's daughter Savi. The story revolves around these two. But of course, there is a twist. In Savi and Ishaan's love story, there is a tadka of Reeva. Ishaan and Reeva like each other but destiny has different plans. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Ishaan and Savi are forced to marry each other. But Ishaan also already proposed to Reeva and what a dreamy proposal it is. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans defend promo against plagiarism allegations; compare with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are unhappy; here's why

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are going gaga over how Ishaan proposed Reeva. From the background music to going on his knees, fans are incredibly happy with the proposal. However, many feel that makers have created a big mess with the proposal scene. It is because fans believe that the makers have set the bar very high and now it will be difficult for the audience to accept Ishaan and Savi's chemistry. Plus, why create such a beautiful scene when the Reeva's happiness is going to be short-lived? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler: Just like ACP Virat, Ishaan forced to marry Reeva; will Savi be lonely again?

Apart from this, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the number one spot on TRP chart. It is clashing with Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa as both the shows have received a TRP rating of 2.5. Thus, fans believe that by sideling Ishaan-Savi track, makers are creating a blunder as now the focus is on Ishaan and Reeva.

Check out netizens' reaction to Ishaan's proposal in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Precap?

Finally get to see Romantic Ishaan after 3 weeks of his mental trauma?

Unfortunately Reeva's happiness gonna be shortlived?

ye 30 Saal purane episode se Savi ka snippets chipkane ka kya matlab?#Reehaan#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/AwmVyKYnj3 — অভিজিৎ? (@IamAK2001) December 28, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin makers apni barbaadi ki dastaan khud likhte hai. #IshVi USP hai par inko kya. Achhi story ko kaise barbaad karna koi inse seekhe. Anumataa will again take over the top spot. Ghum makers ko success raas nahi aati. https://t.co/UPdTB4Fc7d — Cazel Archivas ?? (Pankha/Fan Account) (MultiFD) (@ArchivasCazel) December 29, 2023

So Ishvi along with Isha Ishan track brought the show on the top but undoing the progress of Ishvi completely and neglecting them is resulting in other shows taking over the show #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin — faguni upadhyay (@FaguniU40323) December 29, 2023

Fans know that in the end, Ishaan and Savi are going to be together. The twist could be that Reeva would turn villain and come to seek revenge. But we never know.

