Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a big leap. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's love saga has come to an end and now it is Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's connection that is keeping fans hooked to the show. Savi is Sai and Virat's daughter, the characters played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt before leap. In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that the Bhosale family is quite excited for Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva's wedding. However, they are unaware that Ishaan is already married to Savi. Finally, he managed to inform Reeva about his marriage with Savi and she has a major breakdown. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan loses memory; remembers only his marriage with Savi

In the videos shared on social media, we see Reeva sobbing hard knowing the truth of Ishaan. She gives him a earful and states that he betrayed her. Ishaan then falls on the ground. As the video went viral, fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are feeling bad for Reeva. Many are of an opinion that she is a nice girl and does not deserve this. Many are also hoping that the makers do not turn Reeva evil. The comparisons are being drawn between Ishaan, Savi, Reeva and Sai, Virat, Patralekha from the previous generation. Also Read - TRP Report Week 3: Anupamaa proves it's unbeatable; Bigg Boss 17 enters Top 5 in finale week

Check out how fans are reacting to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest track:

I feel bad for Reva atp..she left her education,went agnst her parents for him.

Both Savi & Rewa aren't wrøng & she's a decent actress.

Loved how 3rd angle is bèàting up ML,wish Malini had a chance to do so too..offscreen also they get along well. #ghkkpm pic.twitter.com/fgjMsSHoZp — Alia? (@vrushyyfied) January 27, 2024

AS logic---Serves alcohol at the event with an open bar, then when the dude drinks the sharab; "Tune sharab pi hein?" #GHKKPM pic.twitter.com/lfzijoQkkU — Mravinna (@mravinna) January 26, 2024

Oops i felt sorry for reeva ?#ghkkpm https://t.co/6DYmn9TVBB — Lon manh (@Lonavla1) January 28, 2024

I have started watching ghum recently

Reeva seems a pretty good girl. I hope they won't make her an evil vamp like Pakhi of season one.

Also I really like ishan I really hope he won't turn out like Virat . Makers pls don't ruin his character ...#ghumhainkisikepyaarmein #ghkkpm — An°^° (@Abhigyalovetown) January 27, 2024

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we shall see that Ishaan's family will have hard time accepting Savi as their bahu. There will be a major twist when a bullet will be shot at Ishaan. However, Savi will come to his rescue and take the bullet for him. She will fall in his arms.