TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got everyone's attention. The triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has left everyone hooked to the screens. At times, the show receives major criticism for its storyline, but recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also witnessed the highest number of TRPs. In the latest episodes, we saw Virat being in a dilemma. They all go for a picnic but their bus meets with an accident. Virat has to save Sai or Pakhi. He chooses Sai and Pakhi is heartbroken. Now, the upcoming twist will see everyone hunting for Pakhi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh poses in SaiRat's bedroom and fans cannot keep calm [View Pics]

Entertainment news: Sai to save Pakhi's life?

It so happens that Pakhi refrains from stepping out of the bus as she sees Virat played by embracing Sai. He is worried and concerned for her. Pakhi sees all of this and is shattered into pieces. Though Virat immediately realises that Pakhi is still in the bus and runs to save her life, the bus falls down the cliff. Everyone then assumes that Pakhi is no more. Virat goes out hunting for Pakhi but is unable to. Later, a police search is carried out and Sai playes by Ayesha Singh also joins in. She goes into the jungle to hunt Pakhi and surprisingly or not, she does! Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to match up to Anupamaa ratings; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is out of Top 5 [Full List Here]

Sai finds Pakhi in an unconscious state nearby a river. She is happy to see Pakhi but soon comes a twist. There is a crocodile who is eyeing to pounce on the unconscious Pakhi. Sai sees it and of course, she will try to save her. Will she be able to? Will Sai and Pakhi become friends? Will Sai and Virat return to being a happy couple? What will happen next? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and more cast members' favourite foods

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saixlovee)

Watch this space for more updates.