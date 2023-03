The Television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often makes it news. Thanks to the dramatic storyline revolving around Sai, Virat and Pakhi. The roles are played by Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh respectively. Earlier, Virat was married to Sai but after an accident, they got separated and then he married Pakhi. However, Sai has returned and that too with their daughter. Now, Virat is stuck between Sai and Pakhi. The current track has Pakhi filing a case against Sai and questioning her profession. Thus, there is great courtroom drama going on. In yesterday's episode, Sai made a very strong statement about Virat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Truth wins; Sai’s innocence comes to the fore, while Pakhi is left feeling defeated and embarrassed

In the court, Sai says loud and clear that she is not interested in Virat played by and rather she never will be. This dialogue of hers has received great applause from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans. Especially because a sad background score was played for Virat Chavan who is still in love with Sai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya smartly EXPOSES Pakhi's game plan against Sai in court; impressed fans call him 'Handsome with Brain' [VIEW TWEETS]

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tweets below:

I am so proud of Sai. Aur kya chahiyeh P ko that she keeps rolling her eyes. What did V think btw that Sai would fall flat 4 him while he sils on 2 boats even 4 kids. get a life Mr.Chavan Aka brainless DCP.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/apcKxmEcCq — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) March 28, 2023

The explosive statement ? “Mujhe V? Chavan mein Dilchaspi na thi na kabhi hogi “ ?

(I was never interested nor will ever be Interested in Virat Chavan ??) A tight ? on V and Chavan Nivasis ?#SaiYa in the making ?❤️?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/9o9MU6RiOB — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 28, 2023

For a long time, Ayesha Singh aka Sai's fans have been demanding a new male lead for Ayesha and stating she should move away from Virat. has now marked his entry and fans are already manifesting a love angle between the Sai and Satya. Will it happen? The story seems to be heading in that direction but you never know. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai, Neil Bhatt and other TV stars who made Instagram a happening place this week