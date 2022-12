The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in leading roles. Virat is played by Neil, Sai by Ayesha and Pakhi by Aishwarya. The story revolves around the love saga between these three. Virat and Sai were a couple before but situations made him marry Pakhi. But Sai is back in his life and now there are kids - Savi and Vinayak. Savi is Virat and Sai's daughter while Vinu is Pakhi's son. But is he? Well, there are a lot of twists and turns. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: Pakhi can never become a mother; Virat to hide Vinu's truth from Sai

Currently, aka Virat is hunting for his son Vinayak who went missing a few years ago. It was Sai who left with Vinayak after the Chavan family chose Pakhi over her. Then there was an accident and everyone considered Sai and Vinayak dead. But Sai is alive, and Vinayak went missing. Years later, Virat has got a clue about Vinayak and now he is hunting for his son. Meanwhile, Savi and Vinu have become good friends and are more like siblings. So while Virat and Pakhi go on their honeymoon, Sai takes Savi and Vinu out for lunch.

In the episode, we will see that Sai, Vinu and Savi are lunching at a dabba but voila, Pakhi and Virat who are returning from honeymoon take a break for lunch and appear at the same place. How? that's yet to be found out.

In another promo videos of the show, one can see that Vinu calls Sai 'chhoti maa'. The twist is that Vinu is actually Vinayak who had gone missing. Virat has learnt this truth. But another fact is that Pakhi can never conceive, so he is in a dilemma over whether he should inform Sai or not. As Sai learns about Vinu, she will definitely take him away from Pakhi. So what do you think will happen next?