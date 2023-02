The Television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top five on the TRP list. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in leading roles. The love triangle has left the audience hooked to the screen. Sai and Virat love each other but then there is Pakhi. Virat is now married to Pakhi but his heart is with Sai. In a latest episode, fans got to see that Virat confesses his love for Sai and expresses that he wants to be with her. Sai is going through a tough time as her son Vinu is taken away from Virat and Pakhi. SaiRat fans who want to see them together are obviously unhappy with the track. Also Read - Will Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa be next Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's SaiRat? Fans give their VERDICT! [View Poll Results]

Fans unhappy with 's GHKKPM character Virat

SaiRat fans now feel that Virat's love confession for Sai is not a real one and rather it is out of guilt. He is the one who is keeping Sai away from Vinu and this has affected her mental state too. Looking at all this, Virat also tries to take care of Sai. Fans say that his love and affection is out of guilt and not love.

V saying sad monologues 4 Sai, cryin seeing Sai, takin care of S- dat is all out of guilt not love. I dunno about the rest but I’m just not buyin into this #sairat reunion n dat Virat only ever loved Sai ?‍♀️?‍♀️ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ghkkpm — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 13, 2023

Basically this track is to WW every1 who is responsible for all that Sai has suffered - but no logic applied. N S will continue 2 suffer as Vinu is still convinced that Sai is the jadugarni in the story. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ghkkpm #sairat — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 14, 2023

What happened to Virat fraz when he was married to Sai. He chose Pakhi over her. At that time he did not feel an ounce of guilt betraying Sai. Now he feels bad having feelings of Sai over Pakhi. Such hypocrisy — Samantha Pugh (@skyisdlimit1910) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, reportedly, Bhavani will hear Virat's love confession in church and probably she will make a u-turn and make plans to reunite them.