Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going through a major twist. Virat Chavan played by Neil Bhatt is madly in love with Sai Joshi played by Ayesha Singh. She is his ex-wife and now he wants her back in his life. He has decided to separate from Patralekha and get back to Sai. But that is not what Sai wants. She is fed up with Virat and rather she decides to marry Dr Satya. After the entire drama in the hospital where Virat accuses Sai of having an affair with Dr Satya and questions her character, Dr Satya agrees to marry Sai. Now, SaiYa fans are over the moon.

Entertainment News: Sai Joshi and Dr Satya trend on Twitter with full power

On Twitter, Sai Joshi and Dr Satya are trending. Even is trending as fans are looking forward to their wedding. A lot of fans are saying that Virat and Bhavani deserve this and karma is for real. A lot of fans tweeted that Virat and Bhavani ruined Sai's life and that this is pay back time. Sai even asked aka Virat to get out of her room and fans are lauding her for taking a stand.

This is nothing ?

These two deserve hell ! Always wanted sai to act according to their convenience huh

Karma is real.

the way they used to thrash sai for pakhi!!!!

Jao na bhai apni susheel sarvagun sampann bahu aur biwi ke pas ?#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/ZgTb5Bg9YE — ? (@flyy_lilies) April 24, 2023

She suddenly realised her son got rejected lmao, & now she's like WHAT, HOW DARE SAI REJECT MY RAJA BETA?! What a low-life & sorry excuse of a human being. Like mother like son.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/3u0bNtlmso — ?????? (@Scienceis_life1) April 24, 2023

Sukoon.

This sasta shakuni- duryodhan duo deserves much more than this. All their lives, they always had their ways with everything, abused a girl & spoilt her life, now the same girl is giving them a hard time. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Q7rtTYeir6 — Prachi ? (@MsMostlyLame) April 24, 2023

What will happen next now? Dr Satya has agreed to marry but will his Aai accept this marriage. Sai shares the truth with Dr Satya's Aai that she has twi kids. Will they get married? Well, the shooting is happening in Madh Island temple and fans are anticipating that the wedding scene is going to take place at the temple.