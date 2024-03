Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top rated shows of Star Plus. The whole track involving Ishaan (Shakti Arora), Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Reeva (Sumit Singh) has got the attention of everyone. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see more dramatic episodes in the coming days where Reeva decides to use reverse psychology on IshVi. She is the one who convinces Savi to sit for the pooja. We will see that Savi dresses up beautifully in a yellow saree and does the rituals with Ishaan. When the priest tells her that she must fulfil her obligation of a wife and give a scion to the Bhosle family. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 semi-finale fails to impress; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma fans react on promo

The new promo is out. We will see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) says this marriage is null and void. It seems she ends up insulting the Bhonsale family. We will also see that she avoids Ishaan. This makes him realize that how much he loves her in reality. Fans have lashed out at the promo. They pointed out how Ishaan's parents seem missing from a major Pooja in the house. Also, the whole concept of Vansh sounds so outdated. Also Read - Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aadhya from Anupamaa: TV characters that turned negative and helped TRPs grow

Fans have said that there needs some romance between the leads first for them to have a child. They also said how the makers degraded the character of Savi to highlight Reeva. A fan wrote, "Savi ko ladaaku banaakar, Rewa ko mature banaya.... IshVi ka koi bhi function acche tarah se nahi huwa.. Isase accha jhanak hai, ladte ladte hi valentines day manaya Ani ne.... Itna accha laga ki fight me bhi cuteness tha.... Sabse badi baat kabaab me koi haddi nahi tha.. Sirf Runak the." Also Read - Anupamaa, Abhira, Savi and other TV bahus who teach us to be sanskari as well as independent