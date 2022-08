Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been annoyed and how. We do not know how they will react to this news. It seems Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) will try to bring Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) closer on the show. She will decide to send them on a honeymoon. It seems she wants Baby No. 2 in the Chavan Niwas. As we know, Pakhi has been living peacefully as the wife of Virat Chavan looking after the child. In the coming days, we will see that Virat goes to meet Jagtap. On the show, it will be seen that Gulabrao wants Sai (Ayesha Singh) to give him her land, which she refuses. He threatens her. Jagtap does not want any harm to come to Sai at any cost. He will protect her. Also Read - AbhiRa confrontation in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, RaYa reunion in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more – which big TV twists are you waiting for? Vote now

Vinayak will be seen having video calls with Savi and Sai. He will tell Pakhi to bring an ointment that she has suggested. She will discover about Sai and get very insecure about the same. Pakhi wants to protect Virat and her home from this new discovery about Sai. But Vinayak and Virat will meet Sai as they come to meet Savi. We have to see if Virat saves Sai from Gulabrao. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big TWIST: Vinayak is not Sai-Virat's son? 6 crazy things SaiRat fans want answers to

Fans will have to wait and see if Pakhi and Virat agree to go on a honeymoon. Bhavani wants a second child. Will Sai forgive Virat for living like a married man with Pakhi? The show has got immense criticism and fans are surprised seeing how it is getting huge TRPs. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aria Sakaria aka Savi poses with Pakhi and the Chavans; Netizens ask for Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt [View Pics]