In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a lot of major twists are taking place. The show has Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as leading characters. The current track has Sai and Virat's love saga going through a major drama. Now, Sai has returned to Virat's life and he knows that Savi is his daughter. All of this when he is already married to Pakhi. The latest episode had Virat accepting the offer to work with Sai. This did not go down well with Pakhi who then throws tantrums at home. Virat then gets angry with Pakhi and states that she should not be insecure.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans who have been rooting for Ayesha Singh aka Sai and aka Virat to get back together are now talking about 'Karma' after witnessing Pakhi's behaviour.

Now this is what happens when Karma starts working everything turns against you ? something gained through deception it never lasts Pakhi's is about to face Karma and she will lose big time this is just the beginning ?#karmaisabitch #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/W3h6vNHTa1 — @black.canari (@lynette_tabitha) December 2, 2022

saying she would have moved ahead in life if she was insecure with this relationship ? She never moved from 2 day yoga

Married to Samrat to use him but never gave anything to relation

interfered in #sairat

never showed guilt or remorse#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/7jmdFGZZag — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) December 2, 2022

Good part is Pakhi was not able to make Virat feel guilty

He felt indebted to her for her help in adopting Vinu She guilt-tripped Virat, then went behind his back to separate him from his daughter

She set the path to freedom for Virat &now adding to it#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/iPYaCmRLY9 — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) December 2, 2022

DCP gets schooled on Insecurity by the tag holder herself Pattar Aaya! Ghamand toh hai Himalaya ki choti se zyada? Purv Patni...#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/0BjJ0CtKW6 — Shyreen✨|| Adios Amigos ? (@LiliesReliefShy) December 2, 2022

Now that Sai and Virat are working together under one roof, do you think their differences will get resolved? We can only wait and watch.