Holi celebrations are going on in many TV shows. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of them. The show is among the most watched shows on Indian Television given that it rates high on TRPs. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma - fans follow the show thoroughly and each and every detail gets discussed on social media. Like it or hate it but no one can ignore Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the upcoming episode, we shall see Virat indirectly confessing his love for Sai, his first wife. Pakhi, his second wife will be shocked.

Virat played by is intoxicated during the Holi celebrations. Given the occasion, he is high on bhaang. He seems to have suffered short-term memory loss as he has been behaving as if Sai is his wife. He first put gulaal on her forehead and then a grah pravesh happened too as he dragged her to the kitchen. Now, he asks Sai to cook something for him. Pakhi is furious and how. In the precap, one can see Pakhi lashing out at Sai. She says that it is her kitchen and her husband, so she will cook for him whatever he wants. Virat comes to Sai's rescue and calls her 'biwi'. He lashes out at Pakhi and calls Sai 'biwi'. He asks Sai why is she letting Pakhi call him her husband. He has clearly forgotten that he is now Pakhi's husband not Sai's.

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap below:

Uff, the drama in the show never ends. What will be the consequences of the same? How will Pakhi react once Virat is sober? He sure has a lot of answering to do.