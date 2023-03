The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shows Virat (Neil Bhatt) organising a pizza party for his children and Sai (Ayesha Singh) also joins in. They all spend a good time with each other and sleep in a tent surrounded by lights. Virat imagines about Savi (Aria Sarkaria), Sai, and Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi), living like one happy family. As Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) sees them and weeps. Virat goes to her and explains everything. But this time, Pakhi would agree to stay in the Chavan Niwas with Sai. God knows what's going on in Pakhi's mind. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya's mom wants Sai as daughter-in-law? Netizens REACT as she slams Virat in upcoming episode precap

In the upcoming episode, we will see Satya (Harshad Arora) and his Aai meeting Sai meet at a flower shop. He introduces his Aai to Sai and Satya's Aai talks to Sai and says that she will speak to Satya about getting married. The show takes a major twist when we learn about Satya's past and that his wife might be no more. In the precap, we see that Pakhi goes to the advocate and asking about the cases he fights. She appointed one lawyer who fights civil and criminal cases. But we see the Chavan family come out in support of Sai.

It might be possible that Pakhi will file a complaint against Sai. However, Bhavani and Virat are in support of Sai. Will Virat let Sai go to jail? Will Sai be able to prove herself innocent? What happens to Satya? What role does he have to play? Now the audience is looking forward to her love story with Satya, but what will happen to Virat? Will Virat forgive Pakhi, or will her bond will be ruined? Let's wait and watch.