TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is making a lot of noise. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma - there is a lot of drama unfolding in the Chavan house. The current storyline is about Neil Bhatt aka Virat Chavan confessing his love for Ayesha Singh aka Sai. However, she is not in the mood to get back to him. Sai is Virat's first wife and now Pakhi is also in the picture. Vinu requested Sai and asked her to not break his family. Virat is already showing signs of self-destruction but will he go as bad as Anuj Kapadia from Anupamaa?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin POLL results will leave you shocked

As Sai refused aka Virat's proposal, we conducted a poll asking Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans whether Virat Chavan will get self-destructive like Anuj Kapadia from Anupamaa. Anuj was all broken and shattered after Chhoti Anu left him and he decided to separate from Anupamaa. He left his business, home, everything and went off to Mumbai away from the love of his life and appeared miserable. We asked fans whether Virat will get self-destructive and be much worse than Anuj or whether he will act maturely. Fans gave out a clear answer and stated that Virat will be much worse. 80 percent of the votes went for 'Yes, he'll be much worse'. But 20 percent of fans still have faith in him.

Check out the poll results below:

Now, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai getting married to Dr Satya played by . This is only to keep Virat in check. It will be a 'jhoothi' shaadi as both of them believe that love can happen only once. But fan are manifesting that will fall in love with each other eventually.

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video below:

Meanwhile, Pakhi has decided to sign the divorce papers. After putting up a massive fight, she has finally decided to leave Virat and the Chavan family. She is even planning to leave Vinu behind even though she does not want too. But Sai has her plans. Will she let Pakhi and Virat's marriage break? We will have to wait and see.