Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is still holding onto the 2nd spot on the TRP charts. The audience is following the TV show religiously. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show recently featured a re-telling of Ramayana wherein Sai turned Sita with Virat as Ram and Savi-Vinayak as Luv-Kush. The drama had a mixed response from the netizens. While some were miffed with Virat playing Ram on-screen, there were some who felt Sai should now reveal the truth about Savi to Virat. And that's what is going to happen in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big twist

The last couple of episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were quite intriguing for the fans and hence, it grabbed a lot of limelight in Entertainment News. But there's more drama to come in the upcoming episode. As y'all saw, Sai and Virat saved Vinayak and Savi from the fire at Ravan Dahan in the mela. That's not it, they indirectly helped catch the kidnapping gang as well. It has been noticed by the Police department who now want to felicitate Sai, Savi and Vinayak for the same.

Virat will reach Sai's house and give the big news. During the felicitation ceremony, Virat will be baffled on seeing Savi in a police officer's uniform. Furthermore, he will be stumped by Savi's question about her father. He will then think about why Sai (Ayesha Singh) has been hiding who Savi's father is. He will wonder why Sai always wants to get her own way. He will recall how he took a stand against her and sided with his family for once. He will be determined to not let Sai snatch her daughter's happiness. Virat (Neil Bhatt) will decide to find Savi's father.

Check Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming promo here:

Will Virat question Sai about Savi’s father? Will Sai reveal the truth and will her worst fears come true? How will Pakhi and Chavans react upon learning that Savi is Virat and Sai’s daughter?