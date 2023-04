There is a lot of drama unfolding in top TV shows like Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The separation track in both TV shows has kept the masses hooked. In Anupamaa, Anuj played by and Anu played by are separated. While in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai played by Ayesha Singh and Virat played by are separated. Virat wants to get back to Sai but she rejects his proposal. She goes on a rant stating that he cannot build bonds whenever he wants. While Anuj is yet to reach a stage where he makes a move towards Anupamaa but he has gone into a destructive mode thinking that his Anu is having a good life without him. Will Virat's case be the same? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: Sai leave Chavan Niwas; Will she ever forget Virat and give her life a second chance?

What will happen next in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, we see Anuj Kapadia turning into . He is smashing bottles and seems to be on a self-destruction mode. He is annoyed, furious and sad that he isn't getting what he wants. Will Virat behave the same way? Will Virat get all self-destructive or behave in a mature way and win over Sai. She is gong to take a big step and decide to marry Dr Satya even though her heart is with Virat. But this big decision will have an adverse effect on Virat? Take the poll and let us know. Also Read - TRP List Week 14: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see slide in ratings along with others as IPL fever grips viewers [Check List]

The top TV shows list

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa are among the top shows on TRP list as well as Most-liked TV shows. There is a tough competition between the two shows when it comes to the battle of TRPs. Fans love both shows and they get them trending on social media. However, over lapping of the TV shows is clearly visible now. In fact, there seems to be quite a lot of over lapping in storylines of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and that stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in leading roles. This hasn't gone unnoticed by fans who have pointed out on social media that the tracks of the two shows are almost the same. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Samar and Dimpy drop a bomb on the Shah family; will Anupamaa rescue them yet again?